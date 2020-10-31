Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 30,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 534,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Shares of CSCO opened at $35.90 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

