Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

