Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after buying an additional 281,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dover by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,167,000 after buying an additional 227,829 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Dover by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 236,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after buying an additional 181,334 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after buying an additional 177,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Dover by 1,520.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 172,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 161,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $120.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.87 and its 200 day moving average is $102.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

