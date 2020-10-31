Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.3% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $183.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.23, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.62.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

