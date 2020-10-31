Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,758 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 103,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

CMCSA opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

