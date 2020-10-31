Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 783.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PFF opened at $36.22 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.