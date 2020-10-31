Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Notis McConarty Edward increased its position in Sysco by 12.1% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Sysco by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 563,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,074,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth $270,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 86.2% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 128,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Sysco by 237.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 185,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after buying an additional 130,697 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 145.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

