Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 4,607 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.52 per share, for a total transaction of $499,951.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.