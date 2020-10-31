Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $114.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

