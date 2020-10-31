Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Centene by 368.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 392,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after buying an additional 308,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Centene by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after buying an additional 7,617,774 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Centene by 30.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 180,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 42,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Centene by 7.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.18.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $542,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,380. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $59.10 on Friday. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.91.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

