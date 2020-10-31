Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $111.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $123.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

