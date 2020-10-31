Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $111.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

