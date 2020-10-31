Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after buying an additional 1,141,241 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,789,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,019,000 after purchasing an additional 113,416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,111,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,019,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,097 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $276.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.39. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $310.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

