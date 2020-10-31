Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 107,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,536,000 after purchasing an additional 447,454 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 40,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Oppenheimer raised Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $50.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

