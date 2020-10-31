Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

BAC stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

