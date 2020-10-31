Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 880 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 417.1% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Dollar General by 8.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 10.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Dollar General by 127.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,809,000 after purchasing an additional 213,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Dollar General by 42.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Shares of DG opened at $208.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $224.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares in the company, valued at $60,396,931.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

