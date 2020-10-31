Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 7,625 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 53.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $65.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

