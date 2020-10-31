Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 493 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 88,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.