Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 386 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,018 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.3% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after buying an additional 346,856 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,764,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,391,000 after buying an additional 760,900 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 30,879 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 35,710 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.12.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,452. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $123.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.32 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $132.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.