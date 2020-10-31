Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 367 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.79.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $181.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.86. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.