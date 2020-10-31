Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 1,806 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.60. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $86.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.