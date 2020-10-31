Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $263.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.02 and its 200-day moving average is $241.98. The stock has a market cap of $749.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

