Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 63.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,460,000 after buying an additional 721,007 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Duke Energy by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,039,000 after acquiring an additional 395,498 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,705,000 after acquiring an additional 325,275 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,228,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,138,000 after acquiring an additional 310,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

