Dubuque Bank & Trust Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,019,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of PG opened at $137.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.55. The stock has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

