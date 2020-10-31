Dubuque Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Dubuque Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $266.71 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.