Dubuque Bank & Trust Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Dubuque Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Visa by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 38.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $464,786,000 after acquiring an additional 665,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $181.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.94 and a 200-day moving average of $193.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.79.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

