Dubuque Bank & Trust Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dubuque Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 73,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 90,241 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $235.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

