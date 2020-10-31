Dubuque Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $121.25 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $219.11 billion, a PE ratio of -195.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

