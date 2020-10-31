DSP Group (DSPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect DSP Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. On average, analysts expect DSP Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.71 million, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.87. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSPG. BidaskClub downgraded DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

