Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Director A P. Shukis Sells 1,814 Shares

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Director A P. Shukis sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $42,828.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DRQ opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $908.94 million, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.59. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $48.39.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.99 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 76,544 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,153,000 after acquiring an additional 94,690 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 532,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 73,969 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 69,850 shares during the period.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank lowered Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

