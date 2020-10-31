Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CFO Raj Kumar Sells 2,496 Shares

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $58,955.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,805.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Raj Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

On Thursday, October 1st, Raj Kumar sold 1,995 shares of Dril-Quip stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $47,939.85.

Shares of DRQ opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $908.94 million, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.99 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after acquiring an additional 76,544 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,153,000 after acquiring an additional 94,690 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 532,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 73,969 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 69,850 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRQ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.