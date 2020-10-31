Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 854 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,510.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1,463.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1,099.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,738.24.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

