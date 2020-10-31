Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy is gaining from steady investments, contribution from organic and inorganic assets, cost management, revenue decoupling, along with additions to the existing customer base. Dominion’s decision to sell Gas Transmission & Storage operations to Berkshire for $9.7 billion will help it in the transition toward regulated operations and buying back shares. The company has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, its decision to discontinue the Atlantic Coast Pipeline after investing billions of dollars in the same over the last six years will adversely impact prospects. The inherent risks of operating nuclear power plants and any failure by third-party producers to supply natural gas to Dominion could adversely impact profitability.”

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $80.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 108.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,738 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,842,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,761,000 after purchasing an additional 984,185 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 718,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after purchasing an additional 712,601 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,771,051,000 after purchasing an additional 541,649 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dominion Energy (D)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.