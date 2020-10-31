DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut DMC Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised DMC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DMC Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.80.

BOOM opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. DMC Global has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $54.11. The company has a market cap of $525.51 million, a P/E ratio of -91.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DMC Global will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ian Grieves sold 1,500 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $50,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $645,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,748 shares of company stock valued at $201,188 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DMC Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in DMC Global by 57.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

