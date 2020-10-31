Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) in a research report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of DBD opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.26. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 121,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,226 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,037,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 288,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 489,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 256,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

