DexCom, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DexCom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.10.

DXCM opened at $319.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.04. DexCom has a 1 year low of $150.41 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%.

In related news, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $5,132,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $4,704,136.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,296 shares of company stock valued at $25,002,811. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 43.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

