Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €170.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) has been given a €170.00 ($200.00) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €152.07 ($178.90).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €126.35 ($148.65) on Thursday. Deutsche Börse AG has a 52-week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 52-week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €151.56.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

