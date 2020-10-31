Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.70 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DBK. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.70 ($7.88).

Deutsche Bank stock opened at €7.90 ($9.30) on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 52 week high of €18.49 ($21.75). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.62.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

