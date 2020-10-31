DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. DermTech has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $248.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.74.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 69.48% and a negative net margin of 599.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $26,725.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,379 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,360.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 7,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $82,286.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,420 shares of company stock worth $123,564 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the third quarter worth $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in DermTech by 70.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 487,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 201,265 shares in the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

