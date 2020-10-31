Dempze Nancy E Sells 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dempze Nancy E lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.3% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,738.24.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,099.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,510.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,463.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

