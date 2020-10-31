Delta Asset Management LLC TN Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 3.5% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $29,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.36. The company has a market cap of $135.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

