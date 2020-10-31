Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 733 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 4.4% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $37,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.