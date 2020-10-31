Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 23,067 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 453,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,067 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,323 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,354,000 after acquiring an additional 150,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 26,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

