Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 1,250 Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its holdings in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Peloton were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton by 3.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton by 19.2% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average of $68.39. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $139.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.61.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Peloton from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Peloton from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Peloton from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Peloton from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.62.

In other Peloton news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total value of $2,633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,072,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $10,741,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 984,684 shares of company stock valued at $90,379,726 in the last ninety days.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

