Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 113 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.2% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,874,000 after acquiring an additional 621,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 440,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,664,000 after acquiring an additional 310,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $157.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $171.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.11.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,073 shares of company stock worth $3,092,111. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.