Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 100 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Entergy were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,193,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,696,000 after acquiring an additional 183,779 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 27,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,848,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,127 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,682,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,871,000 after acquiring an additional 57,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,442,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $101.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.45. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.