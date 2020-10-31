Delta Asset Management LLC TN Reduces Stock Holdings in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises 1.9% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned about 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $16,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 156,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $34.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

