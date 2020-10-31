Delta Asset Management LLC TN Raises Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,021,000 after acquiring an additional 246,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $30.59 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

