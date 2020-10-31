Delta Asset Management LLC TN Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 0.9% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,332,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after buying an additional 1,868,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after buying an additional 2,349,909 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 29.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,501,000 after buying an additional 1,019,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 742.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after buying an additional 3,246,204 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

