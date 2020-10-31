Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 240 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 0.9% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.57, for a total value of $2,127,699.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,740. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

NYSE ACN opened at $216.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.83 and a 200-day moving average of $213.73. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

